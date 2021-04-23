Letters: Readers sound off on the upcoming Columbia Association elections, Rouse Project | READER COMMENTARY

2. The CA is so much more than tot lots and swimming pools. The Rouse Project’s use of these facilities to stoke fear among the community that they might be closed is solely to vilify the CA and control and promote a negative narrative about the organization. The CA has protected the community centers, pools and tot lots for years. It’s normal for a large organization to discuss these amenities through a budgetary lens, but the board has always made the important decision to keep these facilities open and maintained (COVID-19 aside). The CA also provides before and after care programs, maintains pathways, runs summer camps, senior centers and fitness facilities, protects our open spaces and so much more. These assets are distributed among 10 villages and throughout low-, moderate- and high-income housing. Lower-income residents receive huge discounts to participate in programming and to ensure that no one is left out from access.