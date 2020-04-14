Letters: Marylanders don’t need guns for safety during pandemic; and more from readers

The writer of this letter, Mr. Carson, ends it by giving himself and his co-workers in the mainstream media a big pat on the back for their unbiased work. He asserts they all “did their best to present the facts as objectively as possible and to represent every major point of view.” This comes at the end of a lengthy condemnation of an opinion expressed by writer Cal Thomas and everyone who might agree with him and, worse yet and deserving of added opprobrium, anyone who watches Fox News or might secretly cheer when President Donald Trump takes on a reporter asking a “gotcha” question.