Letters: Marylanders don’t need guns for safety during pandemic; and more from readers

Marylanders do not need guns for personal safety
During the COVID-19 stay-at-home period, I think we can all agree that keeping our families safe is on everyone’s mind. Some people extend this to feeling that they need more guns. I personally disagree with the idea that guns increase the safety factor for my family.
Statistics over the past 50 years clearly show the opposite: Guns are much more likely to harm a gun owner’s family member than ever defend them. Our children, curious and inquisitive, can be harmed in an instant. Our families are under stress from job loss and worry about the future, which has the potential to lead to poor judgement. Having access to a gun could lead to very bad things.
In my neighborhood, the only house that has been broken into (twice) was that of an avid gun owner. (Guess what was stolen both times.)
Guns do not make you safe by any stretch of the imagination; awareness, good home lighting and a decent security camera are far cheaper and much more effective.
Of course, guns are fun for target shooting or sport, but hopefully kept locked in a strong and very heavy safe.
John Lysic
Columbia
Make sure your voices are heard in elections
This month, six Columbia village associations will hold elections for places on their respective boards and the Columbia Association board of directors. Many issues are raised in the candidates’ statements.
Critical right now is the time to make sure Columbia residents have a key role in the county’s Comprehensive General Plan for the New Town district, which may lead to zoning changes within Columbia. The Columbia Association should be taking a leadership role by reviewing the impact and advocating what is in the best interest of Columbia residents and keeping them informed.
Concerning Symphony Woods, the Inner Arbor Trust has failed to honor its commitment with the realization of its plans, so it is time to begin a process whereby the CA board regains control of the 51 acres and residents have a say in how it is used. The Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission, as owner of Merriweather Post Pavilion, has a conflicting interest in its use.
CB 13-2020 is under consideration by the County Council. It would give the right of first refusal to the Howard County Housing Commission for any apartment developments that come on the market. The commission bought the Verona Apartments in Oakland Mills, exacerbating the already excessive FARMs rate in the schools and triggering the recent redistricting. The commission should not be buying the apartments surrounding the village centers. They should be building new apartments elsewhere where none exist.
Vote for village board and CA board candidates who not only support these positions, but already have demonstrated successful leadership on these boards, the County Council or major organizations in the county.
Jervis Dorton
Columbia
Letter writer is the one promoting propaganda
This is in response to a letter to the editor in the April 9 edition, “Opinion columnist is promoting propaganda” by Larry Carson.
The writer of this letter, Mr. Carson, ends it by giving himself and his co-workers in the mainstream media a big pat on the back for their unbiased work. He asserts they all “did their best to present the facts as objectively as possible and to represent every major point of view.” This comes at the end of a lengthy condemnation of an opinion expressed by writer Cal Thomas and everyone who might agree with him and, worse yet and deserving of added opprobrium, anyone who watches Fox News or might secretly cheer when President Donald Trump takes on a reporter asking a “gotcha” question.
Dare I say the number of folks fitting the characterizations of types that Mr. Carson rails against form a non-trivial percentage of the “every major point of view” that he so proudly claims to represent. I’m sorry, but reading his reaction to the Thomas article and seeing it directly followed by his glowing self-praise of objectivity and respect of every major point of view gives but another clear example (there are many other such examples) of why Cal Thomas’ message deserves a fair hearing, unlike the one he received from the letter writer, and even better, it deserves support and implementation.
To conclude, Mr. Carson’s letter was an opinion in response to an opinion and the title used the pejorative characterization of “propaganda.” It would not be unfair to assert that Mr. Carson’s letter was likewise “promoting propaganda.” Of course, all the above is my opinion.
John Petro
Columbia
Denial of scientific facts is proving deadly
“We have it totally under control,” (Jan. 22). “This is their new hoax,” (Feb. 28). These are quotes about the coronavirus from President Donald Trump. These dangerously misleading statements stand in stark contrast to existing information that was widely available at the time. Data was available. Scientists were raising alarms.
For whatever reason, the president and certain news organizations and politicians all downplayed the evidence. Finally, the cases and deaths were too much to ignore and seemingly overnight it suddenly became de rigueur to agree that COVID-19 is indeed a problem. The delay was costly.
On April 12, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, said, “Obviously, you could logically say that if you have a process that was ongoing and you stated mitigation earlier, you could save lives.”
I’m not going to dwell on the past. I want to highlight a pattern of denial against “inconvenient” scientific truths. The refusal to accept evidence and warnings about the coronavirus can be viewed as an accelerated version of the denial of global warming due to human activity. The same groups refuse to accept the conclusions and warnings of the scientific community. The difference, however, is that by the time overt global warming evidence increases to the point of undeniability, it’s quite possible the Earth will have reached its “tipping point,” where the warming process is so far along that we have no means of slowing it.
For millennia, science has provided benefits to mankind: agriculture, refrigeration, electricity, vaccines. People who eschew this invaluable resource are putting everyone’s lives at risk — literally. Please speak out and stand up for science and truth, and the leaders that promote them.
Steve Maher
