Letters: We must stand against hate in Howard County; more from readers | READER COMMENTARY

During the past year, there has been a documented increase of hateful acts, including verbal harassment and physical assault, against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. On Feb. 11, six businesses — four of them Asian-owned — in Howard County were burglarized at the start of the Lunar New Year. On March 4, an individual directed discriminatory and hateful comments toward Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, Hispanic and Latino Americans, and immigrants during a meeting of the Howard County Racial Equity Task Force.