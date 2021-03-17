Letters: River Hill students provide help to restaurant during pandemic; more from readers | READER COMMENTARY

River Hill students give back to community
Many business sectors have been drastically impacted by the current pandemic, and the food service industry has been no exception. Students of the River Hill High School Future Business Leaders of America chapter have recognized this problem and decided to help a local business through a mutually beneficial partnership as part of the Partnership with a Local Business project.
Statistics estimate that the food service industry lost close to $300 billion in sales in the past year due to COVID-19 restrictions. With this in mind, students a part of River Hill FBLA wanted to do what they could to help out a local food business in need.
Koshary by MISTEKA, a vegan Egyptian restaurant in Clarksville, has been no stranger to the hardships experienced by businesses during the pandemic. Owner Iman Moussa has worked tirelessly to keep her business afloat. She spoke at a River Hill FBLA workshop and shared some of her stories about running a business during the pandemic. The students were moved by her testimonial and formed personal connections with Moussa’s business. They wanted to support the business through troubling times and decided to take action.
When asked about the partnership, Moussa recounted that she “couldn’t be more proud of our partnership with [River Hill] FBLA. They worked with our team to create a River Hill-inspired dish. They also helped with marketing, community outreach, boosting sales and spreading the word about our plant-powered brand. We value their professionalism and work ethic and look forward to cooperating with them again on future projects.”
The students devised a plan to create a line of River Hill-themed dishes and market them to members of the River Hill community, with the mission of spreading the word about this amazing restaurant. They met with Moussa in January to discuss the exciting new dishes. They chose the names “Hawk Wrap” and “Hill Grill Bowl,” inspired by the school’s name and mascot. Then, they utilized their experience with social media to further promote the dishes and Moussa’s business.
Along with the dish, the chapter also created a raffle, which was also heavily advertised on social media, for members to raise money for the restaurant. Overall, the campaign was successful and received great turnout. These students are an inspiring example of how the new generation will use their experience with technology as a tool to navigate the ever-increasing digital presence in the current age.
The writers are members of the River Hill High School Future Business Leaders of America.
Props for ongoing education reporting
Thank you to Jacob Calvin Meyer for his thorough reporting on important happenings during recent Howard County Board of Education work sessions (“Mental health positions added to assist SRO program” and “Bill targeting student school board vote dies”). As a parent who doesn’t often have time to sit through and make sense of these very long meetings, I’m grateful for Mr. Meyer’s summations.
The most important roles of local reporters are to play watchdog and town crier on policy and legislative issues happening in our own hyperlocal area to keep residents informed, aware and prepared to advocate when necessary. Mr. Meyer is just one of many talented journalists working for the Howard County Times and Columbia Flier, reporting on local and state legislation and policy initiatives. Thank you for doing the groundwork so Howard County citizens can make sense of, and get involved in, our local government.
Caroline Bodziak
Latest Howard County
Ellicott City