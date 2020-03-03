Letters: Don’t fund additional budget request from Oakland Mills Village Board; and more from readers

It is inconceivable to me that our sole county-owned golf course would even be considered for the 14th high school. As a Players Club member of Timbers who has played the course over its 23-year history, I welcomed the county’s multimillion-dollar upgrades of the course over the past two years and enjoy its well-maintained appearance under the stewardship of Kemper Golf. It is also clear to me that this Audubon-awarded “Environmental Excellent” and “Top 100” golf course in the Mid-Atlantic region must be preserved for the citizens of Howard County, and strongly believe that The Timbers at Troy must not be chosen as the site for the 14th high school.