Letters: ICE needs to get out of Howard County Detention Center; and more from readers

No more ICE in Howard County Detention Center
Regarding the article on Howard County and ICE (“Outraged activists: Officials cut ties with ICE”) on Feb. 6:
From cages along the border to children taken from their parents and then lost in the system because no one kept track of where they were, the heartlessness and cruelty of the Trump administration’s immigration program leave me speechless.
Is it any wonder that we do not want Immigration and Customs Enforcement in our Howard County Detention Center? If every county were to oppose cooperation with ICE, every town and city, every state, it would be impossible for ICE to continue its inhumane work.
Those who have fled violence in Central America looking for a place where they can live in peace find themselves deported back home, where many have been murdered as a result.
Howard County states that its values are diversity, inclusion and civility toward all. Is it within our values to profit from jails that detain immigrants only to deport them, sometimes for driving under the influence or running a red light? Is that worth someone’s life?
Get those ICE people out of here. Give us back our detention center.
Margaret Goodlin
Columbia
Dorsey development needs new traffic study
On Feb. 10, I attended a community meeting about the Dorsey Overlook development. It is an apartment complex with 82 units. It is proposed to be built on the corner of Route 108 and Old Columbia Road. At this meeting, I learned it has been converted from an age-restricted community to family units.
The concern for Dorsey residents is the increase of traffic. The traffic study was conducted when it was supposed to be a 55-plus community. With the conversion to multi-family apartments, there will be an increase in cars. Usually 55-plus couples have only two cars per unit. However, when a family lives there, there could be three or more cars depending on how old their children are.
In my opinion, Howard County made the wrong decision to approve conversion from 55-plus to families with children without a new traffic study. The traffic study should be repeated with the new demographic data.
Joey Livornese
Ellicott City