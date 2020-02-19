Letters: Maryland needs to ban toxic pesticide chlorpyrifos; and more from readers

Maryland needs to ban toxic pesticide chlorpyrifos
The Children’s Environmental Health and Protection Advisory Council firmly supports legislation in the 2020 Maryland General Assembly that would ban the toxic pesticide chlorpyrifos. A wealth of science demonstrates adverse health effects of chlorpyrifos exposure to developing fetuses, infants, children and pregnant women.
Prior to Maryland adopting regulations pertaining to the Integrated Pest Management and Notification of Pesticide Use in a Public School in 1997, chlorpyrifos was sprayed extensively throughout many of our public school buildings, including 10 years of monthly base-board spraying in the Howard County Public School System. The impact to students and staff was a significant factor in the decision to eliminate the routine application of pesticides (including chlorpyrifos) in our schools. As a direct result of Maryland’s school IPM regulations, this chemical is no longer used in Maryland schools.
In 2000, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency eliminated most approved homeowner uses of chlorpyrifos in the United States. Then, after years of study, the EPA concluded that chlorpyrifos was unsafe and proposed a rule to ban it in 2016. Unfortunately, the Trump administration killed the proposed rule just weeks after taking office.
The Children’s Environmental Health and Protection Advisory Council has submitted testimony in support of this legislation because it agrees with the well-documented science about the harms from chlorpyrifos and believes it is prudent to eliminate this product from other uses in the state as well, including agriculture.
As a Maryland District 9 resident and the parent of children injured by exposure to chlorpyrifos at their HCPSS elementary school, I am pleased to be represented by state Sen. Katie Fry Hester on the Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee. She and all the other legislators on that committee face a decision that will affect the health and well-being of thousands of Marylanders, especially children: whether to ban chlorpyrifos.
The fact is all Marylanders will be safer when this extremely harmful chemical is completely banned and safer alternatives are used to control pests. We hope that Sen. Hester will help us pass this critical bill this year. Our children’s health simply cannot wait.
Veronika Carella
Glenwood
The writer is the governor-appointed representative of the parents of Maryland on the Children’s Environmental Health and Protection Advisory Council.
Thanks to Howard County’s paramedics
This is a shout-out to all the paramedics who have helped us the last few months. You reduced the stress during what could have been more difficult times. It is good to know you are only a phone call away. Thanks to good men and women like you, we feel safer and feel we are in good hands. Thank you so much.
Linda Brown
Columbia