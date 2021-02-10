Letters: Congress needs to pass For the People Act for democracy reforms; and more from readers | READER COMMENTARY

After scientists developed a COVID-19 vaccine in record time, distribution has been a fiasco. The process has been fractured into hundreds of, what seems like, independent (public and private) distributors. I have personally registered with no less than a dozen sites. I constantly wait for an email or call from one of the sites. When I receive an email, I quickly open it only to find that all the vaccination slots in each location had been filled within seconds of the notification. I fall within Phase 1C, and I can’t understand why, even with vaccine shortages, the system is so convoluted, broken, complicated and fractured. I receive conflicting messages, conflicting wait lists and multiple links that go nowhere.