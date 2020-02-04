The situation is so dire and out of control by now that we simply do not have the time to engage the kooks and deniers that seem to never run out of time or energy to write letters and keep bringing up debunked and half-baked arguments. Climate change opponents think scientists are being alarmist, whereas the reality is that scientists cannot keep up with how fast climate change is progressing, and are now terrified that positive feedback loops in some key processes (like the melting of ice in Greenland and the Antarctic) have already been put into motion, meaning that consequences like calamitous sea level rise are already baked in.