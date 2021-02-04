Letters: Angry white men in search of their former privileged status; and more from readers | READER COMMENTARY

Angry white men in search of former status
What’s going on? What has happened to nurture a population of angry white men? Former President Donald Trump is only the end of the story — so far.
For those who don’t believe it, let’s assume that white men have held the highest status, and therefore been privileged, for centuries. And let’s assume that it is very comfortable to be at the top of the heap because it provides a clear definition of what it means to be a white male.
Since the birth of our country, there have been those who wanted more government and those who wanted less, and that divide has continued, perhaps even deepened through to today. At its core, government control remains an issue redefining what freedom means and how it threatens men in particular.
Add to that women’s voting rights, women drivers and women wage earners for a few dings in men’s armored status. Economic strength provided women with options to ask for an equal voice in marriage and in the workplace. Economic independence also gave women the option to divorce and further deepened men’s fears of losing domination.
Overlapping with that was the 1950s and 1960s civil rights movement, which initiated small improvements in housing equality but more significantly job equality. Programs to give minorities more opportunities to secure private and public sector work resulted in the loss of jobs for white people who were accustomed to priority consideration. The notion of fair play didn’t sit well.
As all these social movements made strides, big and small, three significant demographics were taking hold. Most visible was the growing numbers in the Black population inching toward a shift in the majority, and not only Black people but minorities destroying what was thought of as white superiority. We see it in the changing colors in our Congress and, of course, in the election of our first Black president.
Adding insult, there was interracial dating and marriage, which diluted white strength. The white male power slide was also undermined by homosexuality and all the other sexual and gender identifications, which to them suggested “not real men.” Let’s not underestimate the effect of sex as a symbol of manhood. It is an extraordinarily sensitive nerve.
Many of these changes were out of our control, but one especially harsh insult was the characterization that people without college degrees were “uneducated.” The swagger of East and West Coast intelligentsia was long apparent, but suddenly we were suggesting that everyone get a college degree; in other words, people without a college degree weren’t educated. And as that message resonated for so many young people who traveled the college route, a sector of jobs not requiring a degree was claimed by immigrants — people of color — and the employers who were gleeful about paying less. In fact, the college-bound snubbed opportunities to accept these jobs.
So the questions remain for angry white males and those who might be seduced into violent movements like the one that was displayed on Jan. 6: What does it mean to be male, especially a white male? Where does their value come from? What gives them significance other than threats and violence?
And equally critical: How do we address their fears of being irrelevant and impotent? This fear that they are ashamed of acknowledging is the root of their anger. This fear is understandable, but their violent actions are not. How do we empower them as we have tried to empower others? We need to focus not only on quelling the harm they can do but on healing their psyches and restoring their real worth to our society.
Barbara Barnow
Ellicott City
County tool for citizens isn’t working as it should
I am very concerned about our county. Over the past 20 years, there has been a troubling lack of positive response to citizen issues/concerns.
SeeClickFix is a program/tool established for the citizens to report issues and problems to the county so they can be quickly mitigated. Recently the program, paid for by taxpayer funds, is losing its effectiveness. When citizens report issues/concern, county officials respond that “the issue has been addressed” and the issue has been “closed,” many times without any detectable action or explanation.
In the past, I have reported concerns about faulty play apparatus in our parks. Kudos to the Department of Recreation and Parks. They positively responded to my citizen issue and corrected the problems.
As recently as Nov. 20, the street sweeping contractor came through my neighborhood. They made one sweep down the middle of the road without sweeping the debris in the gutters. The response I received was that the “sweeper cannot pick up large piles.”
In recent weeks, construction employees working at a new senior living complex have been discarding trash onto the roads and greenways. On Jan. 11, I suggested the construction company should be notified to correct the issue or the county would need to pick up the litter. The county official responded that they “will inspect and clear the area of trash as soon as possible.” As of Jan. 24, the litter and trash, now entangled in the roadside sticker bushes, is still expanding.
I am not sure SeeClickFix for reporting problems/concern is working the way it was originally intended. In many cases, the response from county officials appears to only placate the citizen without actually identifying a solution to the problem. We might want to consider returning to a system of directly communicating problems/issues to local elected representatives. In this manner, taxpayers would have the ability to hold elected officials accountable for solving community problems.
Scott H. Waters
Latest Howard County
Columbia