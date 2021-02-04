Letters: Angry white men in search of their former privileged status; and more from readers | READER COMMENTARY

Many of these changes were out of our control, but one especially harsh insult was the characterization that people without college degrees were “uneducated.” The swagger of East and West Coast intelligentsia was long apparent, but suddenly we were suggesting that everyone get a college degree; in other words, people without a college degree weren’t educated. And as that message resonated for so many young people who traveled the college route, a sector of jobs not requiring a degree was claimed by immigrants — people of color — and the employers who were gleeful about paying less. In fact, the college-bound snubbed opportunities to accept these jobs.