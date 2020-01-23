One of Crawford’s points — that without the small fraction of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, “worldwide temperatures would be 59 degrees Fahrenheit colder” — actually argues strongly against his case. That humans are causing the accelerating rise in planetary CO2 and other greenhouse gases, as measured at many stations such as Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Observatory, is undisputed, even by climate skeptics such as Anthony Watts. Therefore, it is clear that we humans, with our consumptive habits that aren’t always rooted in necessity, have added to Crawford’s “59 degrees.” In other words, we’ve put ourselves in a “too much of a good thing” situation for quite a while.