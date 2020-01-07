Our residents needed better information in order to best participate in the redistricting process. For example, they needed to know that the quality of a student’s education cannot be determined by a school’s rating; that judging schools is not like judging refrigerators. They, as well as the Board of Education, also needed to know how various redistricting scenarios would affect the effectiveness of educators. Though no redistricting solution would have made everyone happy, better information dissemination could have helped the process be less adversarial and more positively productive. Instead, decisions were made that impacted thousands of families with a hand tied behind our backs.