Letter: Teachers are working harder than ever during coronavirus pandemic | READER COMMENTARY

Walk a day in teachers’ shoes to understand
I’m writing in response to Ruth Taylor’s letter that appeared in the July 30 issue of the Howard County Times and Columbia Flier (”Open schools or share savings with taxpayers”). Full disclosure: I am a student assistant in the Howard County Public School System after having spent decades in other professions.
I work very closely with teachers all day long. They are, by far, the hardest working group I have ever seen. To imply that they are not going to be fulfilling their contractual obligations this coming school year is just plain wrong. When we had to switch over to online learning in the spring, the number of hours teachers worked actually increased. Lesson plans already created for classroom learning didn’t translate to the online model, so in addition to learning a whole new set of computer applications, they had to essentially reinvent the wheel. Lesson plans for the coming school year will likewise have to be modified.
I very respectfully suggest that Ms. Taylor walk a day in a teacher’s shoes and see what she thinks at the end of it. It would probably be best if she shadows a teacher who did not read her letter.
Mimi Arsenault
Ellicott City