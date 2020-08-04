Letter: Teachers are working harder than ever during coronavirus pandemic | READER COMMENTARY

I work very closely with teachers all day long. They are, by far, the hardest working group I have ever seen. To imply that they are not going to be fulfilling their contractual obligations this coming school year is just plain wrong. When we had to switch over to online learning in the spring, the number of hours teachers worked actually increased. Lesson plans already created for classroom learning didn’t translate to the online model, so in addition to learning a whole new set of computer applications, they had to essentially reinvent the wheel. Lesson plans for the coming school year will likewise have to be modified.