Letter: During COVID pandemic, Howard County services delayed but tax bills like clockwork | READER COMMENTARY

Services delayed but tax bills like clockwork
It seems that the coronavirus pandemic has caused many things to be put on hold, delayed or reduced. Virtually every road in the county is riddled with unrepaired potholes; the schools were not fully in session for all students; sports/athletic complexes have been reduced in scope; and other services have been reduced – all understandable.
There is one thing that the Howard County government has managed to have working properly and right on schedule: the ability to crank out the real property tax bills. They have apparently managed to have this tax-collecting function working perfectly.
Question: If they can send out these bills asking us for money without delay, why haven’t they been able to timely perform all the things we expect of them?
Ted Giovanis
Highland