Letter: For the People Act would strengthen our country’s elections | READER COMMENTARY

Act would strengthen our country’s elections
With so many issues facing our country, state, county and community right now, it can be difficult for individuals to parse what’s most important for advocacy. Voting rights should be at the top of that list. Without legitimate, accountable, ethical and equitable representation in government, the majority of our citizens will not be represented in decisions made by our legislators.
U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes originally introduced the For the People Act, and it passed the House this year. It is now in the Senate. This is where our advocacy can make a long-term difference.
The act improves access to voting, requires disclosure of large donors, strengthens ethics laws, allows for greater security of elections, requires independent commissions for drawing congressional district lines and so much more — all meant to strengthen our elections and not hinder anyone’s vote.
I don’t know why anyone would not be for this, and yet it’s a fight.
You can find out more about this important legislation at sarbanes.house.gov/issues/hr-1-the-for-the-people-act.
Rallies on the Gorman Road bridge over Interstate 95 are also held each Friday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. to bring awareness to the bill.
Fair representation should follow the will of the people.
Marijane Monck
