Letter: Celebrating Earth Day in Howard County is even more important during the coronavirus pandemic

I’m grateful for the Howard County and Columbia paths that bring the woods to my home. A grove of jack-in-the-pulpits has popped up beside the Red Bandana path in Dorsey Hall where I live. On the Gwynn Acres path bordering the Little Patuxent River, the squat, aged, battered tulip poplar with record-setting girth is sprouting new leaves. But the invasive lesser celandine carpeting the woods with bright points of yellow flowers thrives as well. It’s strangled our early spring friends, the delicate white bloodroot and yellow trout lily. Spring beauties and violets struggle, too.