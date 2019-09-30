Residents raise thousands to ‘save’ an Elkridge historic district

Residents have raised more than $7,000 to “save” Lawyers Hill from seeing drastic change due to the placement of a 17-home subdivision that could result in the district’s removal from the National Register of Historic Places.
The Lawyers Hill neighborhood is located in Elkridge off Interstate 95 and was known for being a summer haven in the 19th century for affluent Baltimoreans, having Victorian-era architecture and virtually nothing marring its historic character.
The fundraiser started June 5 by Bob Mumma, who did not respond to a message asking where the donated money would go, has raised $7,052 from 44 donors as of Friday.
The Howard County Planning Board voted last month to move forward with the project. However, developer Don Reuwer still needs approval from the Historic Preservation Commission which, earlier this year, expressed pause on approving the project.
In an April summary, the commission warned the project would “ ‘seriously impair’ the historic and architectural value” of the district and lead to its removal from the National Register of Historic Places, which it has been listed on since 1993. Reuwer needs the commission’s approval to build on the land.
The single-family homes in the proposed development are projected to be priced between $700,000 and $900,000, according to Reuwer.
The description of the GoFundMe says the fundraiser is an "effort to protect this property from the proposed excessive and maximized density ... 17 cookie cutter homes on small lots in the middle of the Lawyers Hill Historic District seriously threatens the community’s precious historic and environmental resources.”