Howard County police investigating fatal shooting in Laurel

Howard County police are investigating a fatal shooting in Laurel that left one person dead Tuesday afternoon, the department said.
Police said officers were called to the 9000 block of Stebbing Way around 1:30 p.m. for reports of gun shots. Upon arriving, police said they found a male with a gunshot wound to the torso laying on the ground outside of an apartment complex.
He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet identified him.
Howard police said they have increased patrols in the area and ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 911.