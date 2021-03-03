Ex-Laurel police chief charged with arson in 12 fires across multiple counties; police say he targeted people he disagreed with

Former Laurel Police Chief David Crawford was arrested Wednesday and is facing attempted murder charges in connection with multiple arson fires.
Crawford is being charged with 12 arson fires that took place from 2011 to 2020 involving multiple homes, vehicles and residential garages in Howard, Prince George’s, Frederick and Montgomery counties.
The Prince George’s County Police Department said each case was investigated separately, and Crawford is being charged in the jurisdiction respective to where the fire took place.
Police said, through their investigation, they determined the intentional fires were connected to individuals he previously had disagreements with. The victims include a former Laurel official, three former law enforcement officials including a former Laurel police chief, two relatives, two of Crawford’s former physicians and a resident in his neighborhood.
Police said multiple agencies — including the Prince George’s County Arson Task Force and county police and fire departments from Howard, Prince George’s, Frederick and Montgomery — arrested Crawford, 69, at his Ellicott City home Wednesday.
In Prince George’s, Crawford is charged with 20 felonies, including four counts of first-degree attempted murder, four counts of second-degree attempted murder, one county of first-degree arson, six counts of first-degree malicious burning and five counts of second-degree arson.
In Montgomery County, he is charged with seven felonies, including three counts of first-degree arson, three counts of first-degree malicious burning and one count of second-degree arson.
In Howard County, he is charged with more than 24 felonies, including eight counts of first-degree attempted murder, eight counts of second-degree attempted murder, three counts of first-degree malicious burning, two counts of first-degree arson, two counts of second-degree arson, one count of second-degree malicious burning and various malicious destruction charges.
In Frederick County, Crawford is charged with one count of first-degree arson, one count of second-degree arson and one count of first-degree malicious burning.
According to Prince George’s police, Crawford is currently also a suspect in a Charles County vehicle fire.
Crawford served as the Laurel police chief until his resignation in 2010.
Police said they first searched Crawford’s Howard County home in January and found a target list of known victims along with other evidence.
“These allegations are troubling and quite serious and, if proven true, members of our city of Laurel family have been victimized,” Laurel Mayor Craig Moe said in a statement. “And I want to say that our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families as this case proceeds. The city of Laurel will continue to cooperate with investigators from multiple agencies involved in this ongoing criminal investigation.”
Crawford is currently being held at the Howard County Detention Center.
This story may be updated.