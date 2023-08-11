Howard County land preservation program aims for more conservation

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Nearly 45 acres of green space amid a total of 62 acres of property, have been designated for preservation in a deal made in June by the Trinity Russian Orthodox Church in Elkridge and the Howard County Conservancy.

County Executive Calvin Ball announced the $1.8 million purchase Jun 22 through the county’s conservation easement pilot program.

The purchase, the first under the program, includes a cemetery, chapel, pavilion and playground at the church.

Victor Marinich, parish council president of Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, said preserving the area was a long-term goal for the church. Marinich said the church’s goals aligned perfectly with the conservancy in protecting Howard County’s green space.

“If it’s preserving the green space, preserving the nature, preserving the wildlife, and all that kind of stuff. ... Anything we could do to help. As a church, we believe that the Earth is an important and sacred place,” Marinich said.

The land conservation relieves the church of any future construction and “overdevelopment” Marinich said.

Ball said the land conservation program is the first of its kind in the state.

Since July 2022, Howard County and its state partners have preserved over 23,000 acres of farmland through agricultural preservation programs. The program provides grant funding to the conservancy to underwrite the costs of land acquisitions.

Howard County has nearly 63,500 acres of protected land as parks, open space and preservation easements, totaling up to almost 40% of the county’s land.

The program’s effort to conserve more land launched once Ball allocated $2 million toward the cause in July 2022.

Ball said the program has the potential to be so effective that “generations to come will be able to benefit from” it.

“Our research shows us that this program not only is the first in the state but is a model for the environmental preservation regionally and nationally for years to come,” Ball said.

Meg Boyd, executive director at the Howard County Conservancy, said the program brought the conservancy a chance to think outside the box and look for properties with a lot of environmental value, like the Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox easement purchase and its vast 45-acre land space.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency describes land conservation as the long-term protection and management of environmental and land resources such as open space, farmland and forestland. The process includes conservation easement, land acquisition and final purchase of land, as seen with Trinity Russian Orthodox Church.

The county’s program hope to acquire more green space.

Boyd said the program presented an opportunity to work with organizations that have missions aligned with the conservancy, a shared goal of conservation and preservation.

“[The purchase] meant exactly what we were looking to do from our spiritual and our church standpoint and, from the ecological and environmental standpoint, did exactly what the county and the conservancy were looking to do,” Marinich said.

Boyd said the property purchase was a “terrific example” of what the easement program is capable of and what people can continuously expect to come in the near future.

The North St. John Swim Club is one of the several organizations interested in the program and working with the conservancy. The swim club has worked with Howard County grant programs in the past, but the easement program particularly drew their interest.

Susan Walker, board member of the swim club, said she hopes to preserve the green space surrounding the area and avoid further overdevelopment in Howard County with the program.

“That’s important to us, keeping that continuity while we expand but also keeping, you know, our environment as beautiful as we can,” Walker said.

Howard County is dedicated to bettering its environmental health, not only through the easement program, but through its community hygiene program, food protection program and well and septic program, Ball said.

In June, the county received the globally recognized LEED certification at the platinum level for its dedication to improving the environment’s sustainability.

“I think this just builds upon our environmental initiatives that helped us become the first county in the nation to receive a LEED Platinum certification under the current version of the cities and communities for the U.S. Green Building Council,” Ball said.

As the purchase conservation easement pilot program remains the only program of its sort in Maryland, Boyd said it can serve as a model for other counties to follow and expand land preservation across the state.

“It’s really a very unique program,” Ball said. “I think there’s a lot of opportunities for other counties to consider this type of easement program that’s really focused on nonprofit-owned properties.”