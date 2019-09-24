Columbia teen charged as adult in August shooting, faces additional charges in July carjacking

A 17-year-old Columbia teenager is being charged as an adult with first- and-second-degree assault and related charges stemming from an Aug. 24 shooting, Howard police announced Tuesday. He is also facing additional charges in an unrelated July carjacking and for allegedly assaulting officers when he was arrested.
Norman Carter, of Sweet Clover, was arrested Friday by the county police’s violent crime detectives, the neighborhood community resource officer and Pathway Patrol Section.
When being arrested, Carter allegedly assaulted officers during a brief foot pursuit, in which he had a loaded handgun, police said. Officers recovered the handgun.
Carter is also being charged with reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm in the Aug. 24 shooting.
On Aug. 24, a 16-year-old male with a single gunshot wound was reported at a residence in the 7400 block of Sweet Clover. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment and has since been released. Carter was determined a suspect through investigation, according to police.
Carter is being charged with robbery, second-degree assault, theft and related charges in a July 10 robbery and carjacking in the 7200 block of Cradlerock Way. Carter and two others allegedly robbed an adult male victim, taking his cellphone and vehicle, after displaying a handgun, according to police.
From Friday’s arrest, he is also facing additional weapons violations and assault charges.
Carter is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center. He does not have an attorney listed, according to online court records.