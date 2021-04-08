Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., named official holiday in Howard County

Juneteenth, which has been celebrated by African Americans since the late 1880s but has gained more interest and recognition in recent years, celebrates the day — June 19, 1865 — that a Union general informed slaves in Galveston, Texas, of their freedom and that the Civil War had ended. The announcement in Texas was two months after the end of the war and more than two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.