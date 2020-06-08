As more ballots trickle in, two Howard County Board of Education races have razor-thin margins

As of 2 p.m. Monday, at least 73,000 ballots cast by voters registered with a party had been counted. On top of the approximately 1,500 in-person voters from Tuesday, at least 71,000 of the nearly 76,000 mail ballots from voters registered with a party had been counted. More than 8,000 additional mail ballots have also been received from independent voters — who could vote in the Board of Education primary only — but it’s not clear how many of those ballots have been counted. More than 4,000 absentee ballots have also been received by the elections office, which will complete its ballot canvassing Friday.