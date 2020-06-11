With fewer than 1,000 ballots left to be counted, results from the Howard County primary election take shape

With nearly all of the ballots counted from the June 2 primary election, local races in Howard County look to be finally decided.
Ten Board of Education candidates and two District 5 Circuit Court judge candidates will now move on to the general election in November.
The last day for canvassing at the elections office is Friday, but Guy Mickley, director of the Howard County Board of Elections, said he expects fewer than 1,000 ballots are left to be counted.
“This is a very labor-intensive process on the back end in comparison to in person voting,” Mickley said. “My staff has worked very long hours to make sure the voters of Howard County have a fair election. They've done a super job, but they’re very tired.”
The primary election was Maryland’s first-ever vote-by-mail statewide election, and nearly 42% of Howard County voters returned their ballots to be counted. The state sent more than 205,000 ballots, while more than 84,000 were returned. The percentage, after adding the nearly 1,500 residents who voted in person on June 2, is near the 44% of voters who participated in the 2016 primary election, which featured more competitive presidential primaries than the current ballot.
For the June 2 primary election, Howard residents for the first time cast ballots for the Board of Education based on where they live in the county. While still a nonpartisan race, the 17 candidates who filed to run for the five open seats on the school board are categorized by the five County Council districts. The two candidates with the most votes from each district will face off in November’s general election.
Current Vice Chair Vicky Cutroneo and member Chao Wu will remain on the board, serving as the first two at-large members. In 2018, the two won the most votes, securing each a four-year term. In the 2022 election, the new at-large members will be elected by all county voters.
The closest local contest was the Board of Education’s race in District 5. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, Yun Lu, who has led the race since early results were first reported June 2, received the most votes at 36.9%.
The second spot was a razor-thin contest between Gene Ryan and former school board member Cindy Vaillancourt, with only 11 votes separating the two candidates on Monday.
After Wednesday’s canvassing, however, Vaillancourt is 50 votes ahead and leads Ryan by two-tenths of a percent. Despite the slim margin, Ryan wrote on his candidacy’s Facebook page that it is unlikely he will able to overcome his deficit, writing, “It appears that I will not be advancing to the general election. While the margin is only a few dozen votes, the number of ballots remaining to be counted will most likely not change the outcome.” He said if the final margin is within 30 votes, he will consider asking for a recount.
The next closest race was in District 2. Antonia Barkley Watts ran away with 55.8% of the vote, but Larry Pretlow II and James Cecil have been within 2 percentage points of each other since the in-person voting. Pretlow currently has a 172-vote lead over Cecil, and with the number of ballots remaining to be counted, it’s not possible for Cecil to make up that margin. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, Pretlow received 22.7% to Cecil’s 21.5%.
District 4, a race that featured two incumbents and a competitive challenger, will feature current school board member Jen Mallo and newcomer Sezin Palmer on the general election ticket. Mallo received 33% of the vote, while Palmer garnered 27.5%. With these results, Palmer has unseated incumbent Kirsten Coombs, who was seeking a second term after winning in 2016 and received 22.6% of the vote in the primary.
“If there is anything that has been made clear by the pandemic and systemic racism today, it is that we still have a lot of work to do to improve education for all children,” said Mallo in an email Thursday. “I’m happy to have the chance to continue my advocacy this way.”
The results of the other two Board of Education races were known prior to the election.
Only two candidates — Matthew Molyett and incumbent Christina Delmont-Small — ran for the District 1 seat, meaning they received automatic slots on the general election ballot.
In District 3, three candidates were on the ballot, but Gian P. Alfeo, who withdrew from the race last month after sharing Islamaphobic posts on Facebook, said he would not compete for the seat in the general election even if he had finished in the top two. He didn’t, though, receiving only 7.7% of the vote. Jolene Mosley (65.9%) and Tom Heffner (26.4%) will appear on the ballot in November.
Kuchno, Coleman move on in Circuit Court judge race
In addition to the Board of Education primary, Howard County residents registered with a party also voted for the District 5 Circuit Court judge. Incumbent John J. Kuchno and Quincy L. Coleman will face off against each other in the general.
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, Kuchno, who was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan and started his term in January 2019, leads the other three candidates among Republicans — Coleman, Z. Stephen Horvat and Stephen J. Musselman — with 57.3% of the vote. Among Democrats, Coleman has increased his lead to 39.1% to Kuchno’s 31.1%.
While judges aren’t tied to a political party, the process isn’t nonpartisan like the school board primary. The top vote-getter on each party’s side moves on to the general election.
