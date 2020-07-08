‘My skin’s not a weapon’: Columbia 11-year-old pens poem amid protests over racism, police violence

“I was shocked when I first read it,” said his mother, Tameka Lloyd. “I started to tear up. As a 38-year old, I know how these events have affected me emotionally. But I didn’t realize my 11-year old was so attuned of everything that’s going on. I was proud that my son was able to articulate himself in the poem, but it was saddening at the same time that we’re still fighting the same fight.”