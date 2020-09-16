xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Howard police investigating fatal Jessup motorcycle crash

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Sep 16, 2020 10:46 AM

Howard County police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle motorcycle collision in Jessup that occurred Tuesday night.

Just before 8 p.m., a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Patuxent Range Road at Preston Court when it left the roadway and struck the curb, police said.

Travis Whitehead, a 41-year-old from Jessup, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Patuxent Range Road in the area of Preston Court was closed for approximately 2.5 hours Tuesday night.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

