Glen Burnie woman killed in fatal collision in Jessup; Howard police investigating

Howard County police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Jessup that left one person dead Tuesday evening.
Police said the driver of a 2017 Volkswagen Passat was traveling west in the 7300 block of Montevideo Road a little after 5 p.m. when the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2015 Ford F-250 head-on.
The driver of the Passat, Shaquille Welch, 27, of Glen Burnie, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
The driver of the Ford was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said. Two other passengers were uninjured.
Montevideo Road from Route 1 to Dorsey Run Road was closed for approximately four hours Tuesday evening. Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.