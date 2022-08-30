Jessup man dies in car crash, Howard County police say

A 59-year-old Jessup man died in a car crash on Route 1 in Jessup Monday morning, Howard County police said.

Ivan Claude Merill Jr., 59, was driving south on Route 1 near Route 32 at about 10:40 a.m. on Monday when the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado veered off the road. The car ended up in a wooded drainage area, police said.

Advertisement

Merill was taken to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was the only person in the car.

Part of southbound Route 1 was closed for about three hours Monday. Police are still investigating the crash’s cause.