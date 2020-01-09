“You may stumble upon something you want to keep in a song just by accident, or by playing around," Thomas said. "I’ve learned just ... don’t be so serious, don’t try to perfect this song. There’s always something that you can come back and add to a song later. You might think of an idea, so sometimes I’ll try to get a song done, and then say I’m done with that and I’m going to move on to the next thing. Or else nothing will ever get put out that way.”