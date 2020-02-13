Howard County Executive Calvin Ball to host public input meeting for transportation priorities

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will host a public information meeting Feb. 20 to gather input for the annual county priority letter to the Maryland Department of Transportation for fiscal years 2021 through 2026.
As well as gathering comments from Howard County residents, Ball will seek input from the County Council and the state legislative delegation before submitting the recommendations to MDOT in April.
“Traffic and congestion is a top concern for many of our residents and businesses, with nearly 60% of workers crossing county borders each day on their commute,” Ball said in a statement. “Increasing safe, reliable and accessible infrastructure is a priority as we work toward a more multi-modal society, so our residents can spend less valuable time in their cars.”
Every year, Howard County sends a priority letter outlining the county’s priorities for state transportation funding and technical assistance from the Maryland Department of Transportation, according to the county’s website. In the fiscal 2020 priority letter, Ball asked the state for funding for roads, sidewalks and bike paths including projects along US 1, MD 108, US 29 and the Interstate 70 corridor.
The input meeting will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Columbia/Ellicott Room of the George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Drive in Ellicott City.
Those unable to attend the meeting who would like to submit comments should contact David Cookson, planning manager with the Office of Transportation, by emailing dcookson@howardcountymd.gov or mailing to Howard County Office of Transportation, c/o David Cookson, 3430 Court House Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21043, no later than Feb. 28.