Columbia woman accused of killing newborn by sealing him in plastic bag released on bond

By
Baltimore Sun Media |
Aug 22, 2019 | 11:31 AM
Howard County police have arrested a Columbia woman in the death of her newborn child in November 2018. Moira Akers, 38, of Columbia, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, allegedly sealing her newborn son in zipped plastic bag. The cause of death was ruled as asphyxiation and exposure, police said. It is classified as a homicide. (Howard County Police / HANDOUT)

A Columbia woman who was charged with murder in the death of her newborn son, who was found dead inside a zipped plastic bag, was released on bond Tuesday.

Moira Akers, 38, was released from the Howard County Detention Center on $150,000 bond, according to online court records.

Akers was arrested in April and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse, according to online court records.

On Nov. 1, Akers was transported to Howard County General Hospital from her residence in the Carved Stone townhomes in Columbia, with police being called to the hospital.

Through investigation, police determined Akers had recently given birth inside her home.

After responding to Akers home, police found a deceased “male newborn in a zipped plastic bag under blankets in a closet.”

The baby was full-term and alive at birth, according to the completed autopsy report.

The cause of death was ruled as asphyxiation and exposure, police said. It is classified as a homicide.

Akers’ jury trial is scheduled for four days in October in Howard County Circuit Court.

