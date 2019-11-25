During the holiday season, the Howard County Police Department is stepping up its presence on roadways and in shopping areas and neighborhoods to ensure safety during this time of year.
Additional officers, dressed in both uniforms and plainclothes, will be out in the county from Thanksgiving until New Year’s Day.
Beginning this weekend, additional patrol cars will be out looking for impaired and distracted drivers “through specialized DUI enforcement” and place an emphasis on enforcing underage drinking laws, police said. Police will monitor for speeding and seat belt/child safety seat violations.
Increased police presence at shopping centers is aimed at deterring shoplifting, theft, robberies and other similar retail crimes.
The increased neighborhood presence will help deter residence package thefts, police said. To report a theft, call 410-313-2200.