Maryland approves 17 in-person voting centers in Howard County for November election

The primary election in June was Maryland’s first vote-by-mail statewide election due to the coronavirus pandemic, and nearly 42% of Howard County voters returned their ballots to be counted. The state sent more than 205,000 ballots, while more than 84,000 were returned. The percentage, after adding the nearly 1,500 residents who voted in person on June 2, was near the 44% of voters who participated in the 2016 primary election, which featured more competitive presidential primaries than the 2020 primary ballot.