Protest at Howard’s detention center calls out county’s contract with ICE amid coronavirus

Laura Arroyo recounted her personal experience when ICE detained her husband in November 2017 as he was getting out of his car in Howard County. At his hearing, the judge said the reason Arroyo’s husband was detained was because they had his license plate, according to Arroyo. In January 2017, her husband had received a ticket for driving while on his cellphone; it was his first infraction with the law after being in the U.S. for more than 10 years, Arroyo said.