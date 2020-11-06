ICE violations found at Howard County Detention Center, Department of Homeland Security report says

Officials at the Howard detention center said they strip-searched low-custody detainees to look for contraband anytime they left their housing unit, according to the report. Low-custody detainees are those with minor criminal histories and nonviolent felony charges, as opposed to high-custody detainees with significant criminal histories, gang affiliations or a history of violence, according to the report; high-custody detainees are always to be escorted around the facility by staff. When low-custody detainees went to the on-site medical unit, attended religious services, used outdoor recreation, used the library or received contact and noncontact visits, they were strip-searched.