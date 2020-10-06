Howard County Council passes bill to end ICE contract, but County Executive Calvin Ball says he will veto it

“The misinformation being fed to people and their willingness to believe it on this issue has been sad and frustrating,” Yungmann said. “Any moderate thinker who reads the recitals in this bill or tuned into our work session recognized that this is nothing more than a knee-jerk response to national politics [and] national immigration policies at a tremendous cost to Howard County taxpayers. Come budget season in the spring when the five of us are wrangling over that last $2 million over whatever need we have in the county...need not look much further than the $2 million we just voted to give up.”