Howard County to clarify contract with ICE to accept only detainees who are convicted of violent crimes

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is expected to announce at a news conference Friday afternoon that the Howard County Detention Center in Jessup will only accept immigration detainees from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement who are convicted of a “crime of violence.”
According to a letter Ball sent to the County Council on Thursday evening, obtained by the Howard County Times, the county’s announcement comes after a policy clarification agreed upon with CASA, an advocacy group for Latino and immigrant people in Maryland.
“Under the revised policy, only persons convicted of violent crimes would be housed in the detention center,” Ball wrote in the letter to the County Council.
Howard County’s contract with ICE, which has existed since 1995, allows immigration detainees to be held in the Howard County Detention Center. The center does not hold women or child ICE detainees.
The county’s previous policy was to detain undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes, validated gang members, deported felons who have illegally made their way back to the United States and people charged with jailable offenses.
According to Ball’s letter, the county will now follow the Maryland Criminal Code section 14-101′s definition of a “crime of violence,” which includes murder, rape, first-degree assault, carjacking and kidnapping, among others.
In the past six months, CASA has organized several protests against the county’s contract with ICE in Howard County. Earlier this week, local residents not affiliated with CASA showed up at Ball’s Hispanic Heritage Month news conference, calling the event “hypocritical” in light of the existing ICE contract.
The policy announcement comes weeks after County Council Vice Chair Liz Walsh introduced a bill to stop the Howard County Department of Corrections from accepting individuals detained by federal immigration law enforcement agencies.
“This revision significantly differs from council bill CB-51, which was introduced on Sept. 8. If enacted, CB-51 would effectively prohibit the county from housing any person who is in federal custody in the detention center under the contract with ICE,” Ball wrote in his letter to the County Council.
"We believe that our policy revision strikes the appropriate balance between ensuring the fair treatment of our immigrant population while protecting our community from those convicted of a ‘crime of violence.’ ”
Walsh said Friday she is not withdrawing the legislation.
“[The policy clarification] doesn’t change my opinion as to whether or not we should continue the policy with ICE,” County Council Chair Deb Jung said Friday.
Jung said she would continue to support the council bill unless CASA and the local immigrant advocates would prefer Ball’s proposal going forward.
The current legislation introduced by Walsh is scheduled to be discussed at the County Council meeting on Wednesday and could be voted on as early as Oct. 5.
“While it would be our preference to institute this policy immediately as we discussed with CASA, it was not known or expected that CB-51 would be filed this month, especially given the public nature of our discussions,” Ball wrote in the letter.
“While it was unfortunate that intent was not communicated with either of our offices prior to filing, I respect the council’s legislative process. If the council feels strongly about continuing forward with CB-51, we will step back to allow the public process to unfold over the next couple of months. Then, based upon how that is resolved, revisit this policy and next steps.”
Besides Howard, Frederick and Worcester are the other two counties in Maryland that receive money from ICE to house people detained by the ICE at their jails. In January 2019, Anne Arundel County ended its ICE contract.
Howard County does not participate in the 287(g) program, in which county jails screen inmates for immigration violations after ICE trains local police in federal immigration law. However, Cecil, Frederick and Harford counties do participate in the program.