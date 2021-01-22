Howard County switches gears, plans for March return as school board approves framework for hybrid model

Concurrent teaching was one of several concerns the board had in November when it rejected the school system’s proposed hybrid model by a vote of 7-1. In the A-group/B-group plan, students are split up into two different groups, with one group learning in person on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other group in school buildings on Thursdays and Fridays. When group A is in classrooms, group B is learning virtually, and vice versa.