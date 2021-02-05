Howard County police charge North Carolina man with human trafficking, prostitution

Howard County police have charged a North Carolina man with human trafficking and prostitution, the department announced Friday.
Police say Adolph Joseph Scott, 36, was arranging prostitution dates for three women, two of whom he transported from North Carolina, at an Elkridge hotel.
He was arrested Feb. 3.
Scott has been charged with 25 counts of human trafficking, prostitution, drug distribution and resisting arrest. He was in possession of heroin and cocaine when arrested, and the amount of drugs was “indicative of distribution,” according to the police department’s press release.
A tip about activity taking place in the 6700 block of Dorsey Road on Feb. 2 led to the arrest. After the tip, police found advertisements for prostitution and determined that the advertised sexual services were taking place at the hotel.
Police then learned that Scott and the three victims were staying in the hotel together that night. Scott would arrange prostitution dates for the women and keep most the money, police say.
Scott was arrested outside the hotel, and he is now being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26 in Howard Court District Court. No attorney is listed for Scott in charging documents.
All three victims were referred to HopeWorks of Howard County, an organization that supports and advocates for people impacted by sexual violence.