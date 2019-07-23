Two arrested, charged with human trafficking in Jessup

Howard County police on Tuesday announced the arrest of two people, a man and a woman, on two charges each of human trafficking and prostitution in Jessup.
Zhongmei Zhang, a 35-year-old man, and Li Yu, a 41-year-old woman, both of Flushing, New York, were arrested Friday, according to court records, and do not have attorneys listed. Both are being held without bond in Howard County.
Police on July 17 received a tip of “possible prostitution activity” at the Red Roof Inn in the 8000 block of Washington Boulevard in Jessup. Police investigated and served a search warrant on one of the motel rooms.
Yu and an adult female victim were found inside the room, while Zhang and another adult female victim were found outside the hotel, police said.
Police said they believe the suspects placed online ads, arranged prostitution appointments for the women and then kept all of the money.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about suspected human trafficking or prostitution to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.
This story will be updated.