A fallen tree caused a crash on I-70 in Howard County that left one driver dead and another hospitalized, according to Maryland State Police.
Around midnight Friday morning, state troopers reported to eastbound Interstate 70 at Marriottsville Road in Woodbine.
A Lincoln MKZ was traveling east on I-70 when the driver “crashed into a large tree that had fallen into the road,” state police said. The Lincoln was then struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe after rotating clockwise.
The driver of the Lincoln, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
Mark McCluskey, 51, of Baltimore, the driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe, was transported to Howard County General Hospital with injuries. The severity of his injuries were not clear.
I-70 east was closed in the area of the crash for approximately four hours, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story may be updated.