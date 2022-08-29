‘The most wonderful time of the year’: Howard goes back to school amid challenges, like a temporarily crashed bus locator tool

The Howard County Public School System’s online bus locator tool crashed Sunday evening, causing heightened nerves for some parents, particularly those who called a bus help line and got no response. The system was back online by 6:35 a.m., Monday, just in time for the start of high school bus routes.

“[I was] texting at 10 p.m., as we’re frantically getting school supplies together, hoping to make it on time,” said Patti Van Leer, 41, whose 9-year-old son Wesley boarded his Bryant Woods-bound bus that arrived a few minutes early. “We all made it.”

Advertisement

HCPSS spokesperson Brian Bassett said the school system does not know what caused the issue, but is grateful it was fixed in a timely manner. “The bus locator vendor apparently had a temporary server issue on their end,” he said.

Despite the hiccup, with a smile on his face and school bus drawings on his tie, Howard County Public School System Superintendent Michael Martirano welcomed students and staff early Monday to the 2022-23 school year in front of Wilde Lake High School in Columbia.

Advertisement

“Happy new year to all of our students,” said Martirano, as buses and cars blaring music rolled past , ahead of Wilde Lake’s 7:25 a.m. start time. “It is the most wonderful time of the year. We’re extremely excited.”

County Executive Calvin Ball spoke alongside the superintendent, saying “we’ve made record investments in our educators, we’re paying our educators more, we’ve nearly filled all positions.”

More than 56,000 Howard County students at 77 schools began classes Monday, with many COVID protocols, including masking requirements, lifted. The county is still facing some bus driver shortages and teacher vacancies.

As of Monday, the school system had reduced total teacher vacancies to 65, according to Bassett, down slightly from 71 on Aug. 15 and significantly down from about 170 in late July. Of the remaining vacancies, 25 are for classroom teachers, 19 are for special education teachers and 21 are for other staff including occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech language pathologists, and adaptive physical education teachers.

“That number is very, very low for the first day, so our county should feel very confident in how we have approached this,” Martirano said. “But ... I can’t let up just because it’s the first day of school.

“Recognizing the teacher shortage is a national concern (and) a state concern, Howard County has not been spared, but we have fared extremely well. I want to assure our parents that we will have a teacher in every child’s classroom on the first day.”

Bassett said schools accomplish this through a combination of using substitute teachers and giving existing teachers additional class slots.

Advertisement

Martirano said the teacher vacancies are “less than half a percent” of the 5,200 teachers the system employs and noted that three job fairs HCPSS hosted during the summer were extremely successful, with the last one on Aug. 27 drawing more than 200 applicants alone. New educator orientation at Marriotts Ridge High on Aug. 15 had an unprecedented 530 attendees.

Remaining proactive in the hiring process is key, Martirano said.

“For years I have been seeing the diminished level of young people going into education as a major,” he said. “COVID has just really exacerbated it, amplified it and the challenges have become greater.”

The school system is also prepping for big changes next school year. As a 13th high school opens in Jessup next fall, redistricting and new school start times at every level will also be introduced.

Initial analysis has focused on splitting schools into three tiers of start times, with the goal of moving high school start times later.

“The later, the better,” said Julie Hotopp, 47, while waiting at a bus stop in Columbia with her son, Oliver, a second-grader at Bryant Woods Elementary.

Advertisement

Hotopp’s older son, Cedric, attends Atholton High School, meaning she was up at 6:30 a.m. to help him get ready.

“I have two kids who both are in special education and they really need extra time in the morning. It’s really hard to get everybody out on these timelines,” said Hotopp, who ran for the Board of Education’s at-large seat this year but lost in the primary. “I know it’d be hard for some families, but I think we’ll just shift to being a county that has more before care and less after care. I think we just need to figure out how to make that shift.”

While students were fully in-person last year, making up for lost time was still on many parents’ minds Monday, as the pandemic delayed development and learning across all grades and ages, they said.

Shannon Drury of Elkridge and her husband walked to the bus stop with their 10-year-old son, Cormac, who sported a galaxy print backpack and a black face mask. Cormac, a fifth-grader at Deep Run Elementary School, is returning to in-person education after spending the last school year learning at the Digital Education Center.

The center was a fully virtual instruction option offered to students in kindergarten through sixth grades last school year. The Board of Education did not renew its funding this year. ”I’m excited for my son to get back, make new friends and wrap up his last year in elementary school,” she said. “The only thing I’m nervous about is the transition to being back in the building with other kids.”

Advertisement

Kindergartener Madelyn Galicia, 5, walks to the bus stop holding her parents’ hands Katherine Gonzalez, right, and Ivan Galicia, left. Madelyn will be attending school for the time in Howard County. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. >

For others, Monday marked their first-ever in-person learning experience. Five-year-old Madelyn Galicia held both of her parents’ hands as she made her way to the bus stop for her first day of kindergarten at Clemens Crossing.

“It’s really, really frightening because we don’t know what to expect,” said Madelyn’s father, Ivan Galicia of Columbia. “ It’s just a bunch of emotions, you know. Happy, joy, but also at the same time a little worried, scared.”

Howard County Times reporter Allana Haynes contributed to this report.