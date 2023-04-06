15-year-old suffers multiple gunshot wounds early Thursday morning in Columbia

A 15-year-old boy was injured by gunfire early Thursday morning in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road in Columbia, Howard County police said.

At about 1:55 a.m., Thursday, police responded to a parking lot on Hickory Ridge Road where they found a 15-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. The boy was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is considered stable, police said.

Advertisement

Police do not believe the shooting was random; the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact police at 410-313-7867 or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.