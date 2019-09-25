Testifying at second Howard schools redistricting hearing, residents urge that neighborhoods be kept together

"As a PTSA we have wrestled with how to respond to redistricting. We are not a group to just say no, not my kids, not my community, not my school. Instead we are choosing to say yes, yes to ensure small feeds don’t exist across the county, yes to balancing impact on school communities, yes to equity for all of our students, [and] yes to redistricting the hearts and minds of Howard County,” said Linda Leslie, a PTSA member.