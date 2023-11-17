Howard schools superintendent Michael Martirano will retire in January

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Howard County Public Schools Superintendent Michael Martirano will retire on Jan. 10, the county Board of Education said in a Friday afternoon news release.

Martirano was named superintendent in July 2018 after serving more than a year as interim superintendent. The school board voted in February 2022 to renew Martirano’s contract for four additional years, at a salary of $290,743, through 2026.

HCPSS spokesperson Brian Bassett said the school system has no comment regarding possible reasons for the superintendent’s resignation.

The school board said it would select an interim superintendent to oversee the school system for the remainder of the school year, and that it would immediately begin a nationwide search for a new permanent superintendent.

“Dr. Martirano has been an exceptional leader, and we are profoundly grateful for his endless energy and tireless dedication to the students, staff, and community of HCPSS,” Board of Education President Antonia Watts said in the news release. “His impact on education in our district is immeasurable, and he will be sincerely missed. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Additional information about the school board’s search for Martirano’s replacement, and about a farewell event in Martirano’s honor, will be available within the next several weeks according to the news release.

Martirano was selected as the acting chief of the Howard County school system when former Superintendent Renee Foose resigned in 2017. Foose had been Howard’s superintendent for five years.

Martirano was hired as Howard County’s Director of School Administration in 2002, before being hired as superintendent for St. Mary’s County Public Schools. He became State Superintendent of Schools for the West Virginia Department of Education in 2014, where he served until his return to Howard in 2017, according to a letter Martirano sent to the HCPSS community Friday.

Martirano has lived in Howard County for 25 years.

“As I look to the future for the Howard County Public School System, I see great things ahead,” Martirano said in the letter. “We have tremendous leadership throughout the organization, the very best educators in the State of Maryland, and a community that embraces education and prioritizes it in ways that most counties in the nation do not. In my time serving the students, staff and families in Howard County, I believe we have made great strides that will ensure the district is in a great place for this transition of leadership.”