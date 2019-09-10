Howard schools to delay major construction projects due to anticipated county funding

Construction of a new Talbott Springs Elementary School and an addition to Hammond High School will be delayed by at least three years in the most recent Howard County school system’s capital budget, which was discussed at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Howard Schools Superintendent Michael Martirano said he lowered the capital budget request for fiscal 2021 from $135.6 million to $56.01 million because of “anticipated county funding levels," after meeting with Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

The $135.6 million figure was based upon the school system’s long range master plan.

Budgeted projects for the upcoming fiscal year being maintained are new construction of high school 13 in Jessup, slated to open in September 2023, and a new boiler at Hammond Middle School.

Last year, the county funded $54.6 million of the school system’s $92.3 million capital budget request, a shortfall of about $37.7 million.

County government anticipates funding between $41 million to $48 million of the school system’s $56.01 million budget request this year, said Holly Sun, the county’s budget administrator. The remaining dollars will come from the state, which is expected to be around $10 million, according to a schools spokesman.

This “preliminary projection is in line with [the county’s] historical trends, based on existing revenue structure and based on the debt capacity," Sun said.

“While people would want 100% [of the capital funding] to go to the school system, in reality you cannot have that."

Over the last five years, from both county and state funding, the school system has received between $54 million and $67 million for their annual capital budget, Sun said.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will release his capital budget for fiscal 2021 on April 1.

The 540-seat replacement building for Talbott Springs Elementary, which was slated to open in September 2022, is now being pushed out to September 2027.

Hammond High’s addition, which would add 200 seats to the 1,220 seat school — not including portable classrooms — is now expected to be completed in September 2026 instead of September 2023.

High school 13 will have 1,658 seats. The project is set to have a $130.7 million budget, that will be spent to build a 287,005-square-foot high school with 579 parking spaces and 34 school bus parking spaces, according to a report previously presented to the school board.

Also being deferred in the capital budget is the opening of Howard’s 43rd elementary school, from September 2024 to September 2028; and the Dunloggin Middle School renovation and addition, from September 2024 to September 2030.

Other areas proposed to be funded in the FY2021 capital budget include roofing projects at Harpers Choice Middle and Pointers Run Elementary, portable classrooms, playground equipment, expanding school parking lots and site acquisition fees for future schools.

At an April work session between the County Council and the school board regarding the current fiscal year, Martirano voiced his concerns for the future.

“We have a pretty articulated 10-year plan but every year it changes based upon the fiscal realities of our county,” Martirano said in April. “I feel confident that we are moving in the right direction, but, also, this is not going to yield results right away.”

The school board will hold a public hearing and a work session Sept. 19 on the proposed $56.01 million capital budget, the $399.5 million capital improvement program for 2022-26, and the $775.2 million long-range master plan for 2021-2030. The latter two plan out the school system’s major construction projects on a five-year and 10-year scale.

Future projects in the capital improvement program and the long-range master plan are also being delayed, including the opening of the 14th high school, the 44th and 45th elementary schools, and renovation and addition projects at Oakland Mills Middle School, Centennial High School and Patapsco Middle School.

High school 14 was expected to open in September 2032 but no longer has a timeline. Elementary school 45 and the Centennial High School and Patapsco Middle School renovation and addition projects also no longer have an end year.

The school board is expected to vote on Martirano’s proposal Sept. 19.