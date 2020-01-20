Want to have a multi-course dining experience without breaking than bank? Look no further than Howard County’s Restaurant Week, kicking off Monday with nearly 40 local eateries.
For 15 days, the 37 restaurants, breweries and distilleries are offering fixed-price menus and specialty craft beverages.
Howard County’s Restaurant Week begins Monday, Jan. 20, and ends Sunday, Feb. 2. For the first time, people will find specialty craft beverages on participating menus.
“There are more choices than ever,” including new Howard County restaurants and first-time participants, said Amanda Hof, executive director for Visit Howard County.
Two new restaurants — Rathskeller, a German-inspired contemporary bar in Elkridge, and Cilantro’s Neighborhood Cantina, an authentic Latin restaurant in Glenelg — are participating. And for the first time, Lost Ark Distilling Company is a participant.
“Howard County Restaurant Weeks are the perfect time to step out of your comfort zone and try some of the incredible restaurants, breweries and distilleries across Howard County,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said in a statement.
“I encourage residents and visitors to take the time to try something new or visit an old favorite. With more than 30 establishments participating, there is something for everyone.”
Participating restaurants, breweries and distilleries include:
- 5485 Restaurant & Bar in Columbia
- AIDA Bistro & Wine Bar in Columbia
- The Ale House in Columbia
- Alexandra’s American Fusion in Ellicott City
- Bolder Food/Drink in Mount Airy
- Cilantro’s Neighborhood Cantina in Glenelg
- Clyde’s in Columbia
- The County Cork Wine Pub in Eldersburg
- Cured/18th & 21st in Columbia
- Elkridge Furnace Inn in Elkridge
- Food Plenty in Clarksville
- Great Sage in Clarksville
- Grille 620 in Ellicott City
- Hudson Coastal Raw Bar & Grille in Fulton
- The Iron Bridge Wine Co. in Columbia
- Kelsey’s Restaurant in Ellicott City
- The Kings Contrivance Restaurant in Columbia
- Kloby’s Smokehouse in Laurel
- La Palapa Grill & Cantina in Ellicott City
- Lib’s Grill in Maple Lawn
- Lost Ark Distilling Co. in Columbia
- Mad Chef Kitchen & Bar in Ellicott City
- Manor Hill Tavern in Ellicott City
- The Melting Pot in Columbia
- Mutiny Pirate Bar & Island Grille in Elkridge
- Nora’s Kabob in Ellicott City
- Rams Head Tavern in Savage
- Ranazul in Fulton
- Rathskeller in Elkridge
- Seasons 52 in Columbia
- Tersiguel’s in Ellicott City
- Tino’s Italian Bistro & Wine Bar in Columbia
- The Turn House in Columbia
- Victoria Gastro Pub in Columbia
- The Walrus Oyster & Ale House in Columbia
- The White Oak Tavern in Ellicott City
- Xenia Greek Kouzina in Columbia