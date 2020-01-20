xml:space="preserve">
Howard County’s Restaurant Week kicks off Monday, Jan. 20, with nearly 40 local eateries including La Palapa Grill & Cantina in Ellicott City.
Howard County's Restaurant Week kicks off Monday, Jan. 20, with nearly 40 local eateries including La Palapa Grill & Cantina in Ellicott City. (Photo by Jen Rynda)

Want to have a multi-course dining experience without breaking than bank? Look no further than Howard County’s Restaurant Week, kicking off Monday with nearly 40 local eateries.

For 15 days, the 37 restaurants, breweries and distilleries are offering fixed-price menus and specialty craft beverages.

Howard County’s Restaurant Week begins Monday, Jan. 20, and ends Sunday, Feb. 2. For the first time, people will find specialty craft beverages on participating menus.

“There are more choices than ever,” including new Howard County restaurants and first-time participants, said Amanda Hof, executive director for Visit Howard County.

Two new restaurants — Rathskeller, a German-inspired contemporary bar in Elkridge, and Cilantro’s Neighborhood Cantina, an authentic Latin restaurant in Glenelg — are participating. And for the first time, Lost Ark Distilling Company is a participant.

“Howard County Restaurant Weeks are the perfect time to step out of your comfort zone and try some of the incredible restaurants, breweries and distilleries across Howard County,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said in a statement.

“I encourage residents and visitors to take the time to try something new or visit an old favorite. With more than 30 establishments participating, there is something for everyone.”

Participating restaurants, breweries and distilleries include:

