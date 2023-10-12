Howard County Pride Festival set for Sunday at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

When Bella Naughty steps onto the Chrysalis stage at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods on Sunday, they’ll be representing an entire community.

“I’m an image,” they said. “I want to be a vision of them and also myself.”

Chris Hefty, whose drag name is Bella Naughty, is a co-chair and performer at this year’s Howard County Pride Festival.

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday. Gates open at 10 a.m., and entrance is free of charge.

A performance from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will open the festival, followed by DJ Confetti the First, eight drag performers and Kelly Purtle, an aerialist. There will also be food trucks, vendors, activities and LGBTQ resources onsite.

Gov. Wes Moore, County Executive Calvin Ball and local leaders are expected to attend the festival and give remarks.

HoCo Pride, along with The Inner Arbor Trust, hosts the celebration.

HoCo Pride is a group that hosts a collection of events and programs geared toward “the support of, advocacy for, and education about the LGBTQ+ community” in Howard County, and is sponsored by PFLAG Columbia-Howard County a nonprofit that partners with the Inner Arbor Trust.

“It is important for there to be this publicly accessible, truly inclusive space for all, where you don’t have to pay to get in,” said Nina Basu, president and CEO of Inner Arbor Trust, which operates Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods.

This year’s festival theme is “Our Time to Thrive.”

“We put together this beautiful diverse rainbow of people up on that stage because we want to ensure that everyone sees themselves in it,” Hefty said.

The festival was first held in 2019, skipped 2020 due to the pandemic, then started back up in 2021 at the Chrysalis amphitheater at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods.

“The size of the park, and particularly the Chrysalis stage, which is very dramatic and iconic, I think, shows a seriousness of commitment to this cause,” said Alice Giles, communications manager for the Inner Arbor Trust.

October is LGBTQ History Month, part of the reason for holding the festival in the fall rather than during Pride Month in June.

“We exist as part of the gender and sexuality minority every single day of our lives. It’s not just in the month of June when we exist, and we live our lives,” said Alisha Tronetti, the primary co-chair for HoCo Pride.

Tronetti, a graduate of River Hill High School, said she has witnessed the progress made in Howard County for the LGBTQ community.

When she was a freshman, there were only two other students in the school’s Gender & Sexuality Alliance. When those two students graduated, Tronetti was left as the only member.

“It was lonely,” she said, but by the time she graduated a few years later, the club had reached 20 members.

“That is one of the reasons why Howard County and Columbia needs Pride because we’re sending a message that we get to be who we are, and there’s nothing wrong with us,” Tronetti said.

Despite the advancement, “progress is never linear,” Bella Naughty said. “We are a protest by existing and so existing together makes it all the more of a bigger deal.”

For more information, go to howardcountypride.org.