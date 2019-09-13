Second person dies in Thursday crash that started as police chase in Laurel and ended blocking I-95 for hours

A second person has died from the car crash that blocked blocked I-95 southbound for 6 hours near Laurel yesterday, police said.
Officers were responding to a call around 2:17 p.m. Thursday afternoon that alleged drug activity in a 2004 Toyota Camry in Laurel, according to a release from the Howard County Police Department. Authorities said the suspected car fled the scene. The chase through the streets of Laurel eventually led to I-95.
Investigators believe the driver, who today they identified as Laurel resident Malik Emmanual Britton, tried to make an illegal U-turn onto the southbound lane of I-95 at a “high rate of speed." Britton, 24, eventually lost control and was struck by a tractor-trailer, police said.
Britton was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore yesterday and died of his injuries. Authorities today identified Jonathan Asare Somuah as the front-seat passenger of Britton’s vehicle. The 21 year old, who lived in Silver Spring, also was pronounced dead after being transported to Shock Trauma, according to a police press release. Neither were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Upon excavating the Toyota, police said they found large quantities of drugs and cash, and two digital scales.
The driver of the tractor trailer, Keith Hansen, 58, of Virginia, was taken to Howard County General Hospital with minor injuries.
A third vehicle, a Subaru Forester driven by Dorrel McLaren, 60, of Laurel, was run off the road after also being struck by the Toyota during the incident. McLaren was also taken to Howard County General Hospital with minor injuries.
The southbound lanes of I-95 were closed until around 8:20 p.m. Thursday.