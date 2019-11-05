At the second annual Howard County Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Conference on Friday, attendees will have the opportunity to choose from four different session tracks that address human trafficking.
Open to regional working professionals, law enforcement employees and the general public, the tracks are awareness, life after trafficking, labor trafficking, and prevention and law enforcement; the law enforcement track, however, is only available for sworn officers.
The conference, hosted by the Howard County Office of Human Trafficking Prevention, is from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Howard Community College in Columbia.
Friday’s conference has an admittance fee of $35. The entry price includes breakfast and lunch.
Rachel Lloyd, founder and president of the nonprofit Girls Educational and Mentoring Services, will deliver the keynote address. Lloyd’s nonprofit works to “empower girls and young women, ages 12 to 24, who have experienced commercial sexual exploitation and domestic trafficking to exit the commercial sex industry and develop to their full potential,” according to the organization’s website.
Lloyd, a survivor of commercial sexual exploitation, is also the author of “Girls Like Us: Fighting for a World Where Girls are Not for Sale, an Activist Finds Her Calling and Heals Herself.”
The various breakout sessions will feature human trafficking survivors, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur, Dels. Vanessa Atterbeary and Eric Ebersole, students from Howard County schools, and representatives from the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office, Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center and Hopeworks of Howard County, a sexual assault and domestic violence center.
Networking opportunities will take place after the sessions.
For tickets, visits htaphoward2019.eventbrite.com.